Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions updated its FY22 guidance to ~$6.40-6.51 EPS.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $6.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $143.05. 14,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,938. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.29. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $137.58 and a 12-month high of $185.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.94%.

BR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BR. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $568,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

