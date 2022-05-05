Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Broadstone Net Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 175.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Broadstone Net Lease to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Shares of NYSE:BNL traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.82. 618,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,811. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.46.

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $86,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $568,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 38,322 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 188,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 127,053 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

