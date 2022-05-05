Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BWEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadwind from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Broadwind stock opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.44 million, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Broadwind has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $5.34.

Broadwind ( NASDAQ:BWEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.92 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 1.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadwind will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWEN. Alerus Financial NA bought a new stake in Broadwind in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Broadwind by 64.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

