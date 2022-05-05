Brokerages Anticipate Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) to Post -$0.99 EPS

Brokerages predict that Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.99) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings. Acutus Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.97) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full-year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.36) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Acutus Medical.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.21). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 116.28% and a negative net margin of 681.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on AFIB. UBS Group cut Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research raised Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acutus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Acutus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Acutus Medical by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,287,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Acutus Medical by 241.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Acutus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Acutus Medical by 11,661.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AFIB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.05. 1,033,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,512. Acutus Medical has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

