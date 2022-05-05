Brokerages Anticipate Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.66) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the lowest is ($0.70). Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.45 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.15. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on ASPS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

In related news, CEO William B. Shepro bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $49,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 9.4% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 234,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 40,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teramo Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. 34.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.73. 18 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,069. The company has a market cap of $172.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.63. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $14.58.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

