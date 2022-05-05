Brokerages Anticipate Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) to Post $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Community Healthcare Trust reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

CHCT has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 209,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 32,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

CHCT traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.07. The stock had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,158. The company has a market cap of $904.27 million, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.81 and a 200 day moving average of $43.68. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $51.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 203.49%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

