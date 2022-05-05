Brokerages Anticipate Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) to Post $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Community Healthcare Trust reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Community Healthcare Trust.
Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 209,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 32,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.
CHCT traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.07. The stock had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,158. The company has a market cap of $904.27 million, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.81 and a 200 day moving average of $43.68. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $51.53.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 203.49%.
Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.
