Brokerages Anticipate Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.47 Million

Analysts expect Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) to report sales of $48.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Definitive Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.11 million and the lowest is $48.12 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will report full year sales of $220.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $219.15 million to $220.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $274.82 million, with estimates ranging from $267.55 million to $281.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Definitive Healthcare.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.78 million.

DH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other Definitive Healthcare news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth bought 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 78.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DH traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.48. 8,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average is $27.13. Definitive Healthcare has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

