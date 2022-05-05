Brokerages Anticipate Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Will Announce Earnings of $2.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) to post $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.78. Devon Energy posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 270%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year earnings of $8.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $10.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $14.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.13. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 37.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.16.

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $1,912,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 765,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $1,019,546.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,251 shares of company stock worth $9,827,922 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 15.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 15,094 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.82. 316,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,825,740. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.69. The company has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.05%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

