Brokerages Anticipate Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to Post $0.97 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) will announce $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $0.99. Highwoods Properties posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Highwoods Properties.
Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 37.75% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.
HIW opened at $41.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.95 and a 200 day moving average of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $39.29 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 70.67%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIW. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 157.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 361.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Highwoods Properties (Get Rating)
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
