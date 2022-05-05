Brokerages Anticipate Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to Announce $1.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21. Huntsman posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Huntsman had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Huntsman in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.09.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $35.57 on Monday. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average is $35.39.

Huntsman declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 369.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

