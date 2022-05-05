Brokerages Anticipate Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Juniper Networks posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,320,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,021. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.55%.

In related news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 13,366 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $507,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,835 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,226.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,361 shares of company stock worth $2,912,451 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,990,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,353,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,032,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,223,460,000 after buying an additional 2,939,731 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 308.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,832,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,869,000 after buying an additional 2,893,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

