Brokerages Anticipate Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Will Post Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.92 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.88. Seagate Technology reported earnings per share of $2.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year earnings of $8.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $8.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.33 to $10.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.04.

NASDAQ:STX traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.56. The company had a trading volume of 13,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,292. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.68. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $117.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $189,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,072,297 shares of company stock valued at $223,573,799. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 493.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after buying an additional 152,119 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,563 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 135,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

