Brokerages Anticipate Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.91 Per Share

Analysts predict that Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.85) and the lowest is ($0.97). Sierra Oncology reported earnings per share of ($1.71) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($4.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.91) to ($3.90). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.42) to ($3.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sierra Oncology.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.07).

SRRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other Sierra Oncology news, General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $59,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William D. Turner sold 3,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $127,968.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,553 shares of company stock worth $584,717 over the last ninety days. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRRA opened at $54.57 on Monday. Sierra Oncology has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $54.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.55.

About Sierra Oncology (Get Rating)

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally bioavailable Janus kinase 1 (JAK 1), JAK2, and Activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Oncology (SRRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.