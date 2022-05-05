Brokerages Anticipate Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.91 Per Share

Posted by on May 5th, 2022

Analysts predict that Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRAGet Rating) will post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.85) and the lowest is ($0.97). Sierra Oncology reported earnings per share of ($1.71) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($4.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.91) to ($3.90). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.42) to ($3.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sierra Oncology.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.07).

SRRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other Sierra Oncology news, General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $59,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William D. Turner sold 3,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $127,968.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,553 shares of company stock worth $584,717 over the last ninety days. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRRA opened at $54.57 on Monday. Sierra Oncology has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $54.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.55.

About Sierra Oncology (Get Rating)

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally bioavailable Janus kinase 1 (JAK 1), JAK2, and Activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Oncology (SRRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.