Brokerages Expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) to Post $0.91 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Delek US’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $1.31. Delek US posted earnings of ($0.88) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 203.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $4.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $4.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Delek US.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Delek US from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet raised Delek US from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Delek US from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.46.

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 10,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $425,291.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,759 shares of company stock worth $4,582,325. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Delek US by 17.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,897,000 after buying an additional 241,730 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Delek US by 67.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 34,306 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Delek US by 25.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,256,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,655,000 after buying an additional 254,547 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Delek US by 8.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,180,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,967,000 after buying an additional 401,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

DK traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.52. 42,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 1.65. Delek US has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $28.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Delek US Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delek US (DK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.