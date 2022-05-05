Brokerages Expect Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) to Post -$0.31 EPS

Analysts expect that Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) will announce ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Minerva Surgical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerva Surgical will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.96). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.86). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Minerva Surgical.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Minerva Surgical from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerva Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTRS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Minerva Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Minerva Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Minerva Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Minerva Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Minerva Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Minerva Surgical stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $2.55. 28,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,342. Minerva Surgical has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

