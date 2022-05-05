Brokerages Expect Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.27). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.13). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Roivant Sciences.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 million.

ROIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of ROIV traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 10,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,054. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22. Roivant Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $16.76.

In other news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 92,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $509,628.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 7,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $36,841.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 372,113 shares of company stock worth $1,902,993.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,585,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roivant Sciences (ROIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.