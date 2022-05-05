Brokerages Set Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) PT at $32.00

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.
Several research firms have weighed in on ADPT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
In other news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 14,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $184,594.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 4,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $53,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,869 shares of company stock worth $366,357. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $9.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.40. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $43.40.
Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $38.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.71 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 134.30%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.
About Adaptive Biotechnologies (Get Rating)
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.