Brokerages Set BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) PT at $49.00

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

BankUnited stock opened at $40.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. BankUnited has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $49.55.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 35.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

In other news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $27,529.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in BankUnited by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

