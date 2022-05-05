Brokerages Set Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Price Target at $48.84

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.32.

Several brokerages have commented on EAT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Brinker International from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NYSE EAT opened at $34.65 on Monday. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $65.89. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.94 and its 200 day moving average is $38.16.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.11). Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The firm had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $42,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,103 shares of company stock worth $1,757,955. 4.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,126,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Brinker International by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,917,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,631,000 after purchasing an additional 680,075 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Brinker International by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 108,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 39,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Brinker International by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 385,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,920,000 after purchasing an additional 34,533 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

