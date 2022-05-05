Brokerages Set Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Price Target at $122.78

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.56.

CLH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of CLH traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,010. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $87.11 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.58.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 6,927 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $738,556.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $3,285,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,927 shares of company stock worth $4,119,157 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLH. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 656.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 97.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

