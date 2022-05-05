Brokerages Set Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Target Price at C$11.78

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.78.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Raymond James set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Enerflex and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

TSE:EFX opened at C$8.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Enerflex has a one year low of C$6.25 and a one year high of C$11.12. The company has a market cap of C$788.28 million and a PE ratio of -41.86.

Enerflex ( TSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.42). The company had revenue of C$321.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$274.68 million. Equities research analysts expect that Enerflex will post 1.2300001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -40.48%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

