Brokerages Set Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) Target Price at $34.75

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMGO. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Imago BioSciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

NASDAQ IMGO traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,503. Imago BioSciences has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.25.

Imago BioSciences ( NASDAQ:IMGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06). Equities analysts predict that Imago BioSciences will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laura G. Eichorn sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $172,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $266,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $827,960.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,482,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Imago BioSciences in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Imago BioSciences in the third quarter worth approximately $53,506,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in Imago BioSciences in the third quarter worth approximately $8,368,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Imago BioSciences in the third quarter worth approximately $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

