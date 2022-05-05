Brokerages Set MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Price Target at $47.00

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.57.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MP Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

NYSE:MP traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,686,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,030. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 56.16, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 3.38. MP Materials has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $60.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a current ratio of 21.44.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.47 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MP Materials will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 257,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $11,899,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Elliot Dean Hoops bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.01 per share, with a total value of $176,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,935,876 shares of company stock valued at $216,329,320. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MP. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 6.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

