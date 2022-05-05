Brokerages Set PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Price Target at $19.41

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

NYSE:PMT traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,364,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,663. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $14.61 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.16 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.31.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:PMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 2.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.94%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 723.10%.

In other news, Director Marianne Sullivan purchased 15,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $235,063.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $28,042.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 49,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

