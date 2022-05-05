Brokerages Set Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Target Price at $102.57

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.57.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Post from $129.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Post in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.
In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.38 per share, with a total value of $158,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of POST opened at $75.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.58. Post has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $78.88.
Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Post will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.
About Post (Get Rating)
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.
