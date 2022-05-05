Brokerages Set Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Price Target at C$144.00

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$144.00.

PBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$155.00 to C$138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$156.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$150.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Sunday, April 17th.

PBH stock traded down C$2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$104.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,866. The company has a market cap of C$4.68 billion and a PE ratio of 35.08. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of C$100.41 and a 12 month high of C$137.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$106.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$119.74.

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.17 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 billion. Analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 6.5300002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is presently 83.55%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

