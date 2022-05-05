Brokerages Set Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Target Price at $16.40

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SGMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 27th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SGMO traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 42,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,298. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.83. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $12.83.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.36 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

