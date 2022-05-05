Brokerages Set Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) PT at $143.30

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.30.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TNDM. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, Director Kathleen Mcgroddy-Goetz sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $145,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,905 shares of company stock worth $842,555. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 21.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM traded down $15.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.74. 23,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,612. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 371.74 and a beta of 0.66. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $155.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

