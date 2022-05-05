Brokerages Set VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) PT at $22.23

Shares of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.23.

VNET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VNET Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of VNET Group by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 12,106,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $209,570,000 after buying an additional 2,439,909 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in VNET Group by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,544,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,659,000 after purchasing an additional 847,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VNET Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,759,000 after purchasing an additional 86,959 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in VNET Group by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,875,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in VNET Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,614,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,642,000 after purchasing an additional 101,590 shares in the last quarter.

VNET Group stock opened at $6.91 on Monday. VNET Group has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $26.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

