Brokerages Set Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) PT at $13.39

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.39.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZETA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded Zeta Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

In other Zeta Global news, major shareholder Gpi Capital Gemini Holdco Lp sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $45,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at $5,725,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 5,995,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,136,000 after buying an additional 492,305 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 680.4% in the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 437,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 381,338 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the 1st quarter valued at $3,185,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at $1,711,000. 23.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $10.40 on Monday. Zeta Global has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $134.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Zeta Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.