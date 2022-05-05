Brokers Issue Forecasts for Revolve Group, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Revolve Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. B. Riley also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.78 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 36.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RVLV. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $37.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $89.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.29.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $1,732,812.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 78,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $4,132,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 359,785 shares of company stock valued at $19,149,373 in the last three months. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 21,832 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Revolve Group by 63.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 303,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,722,000 after purchasing an additional 117,304 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 63,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

