Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th.

Brown & Brown has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 28 years. Brown & Brown has a dividend payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brown & Brown to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

BRO opened at $61.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.77. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $50.78 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.81.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,183.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,542.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $336,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

