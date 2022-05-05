Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.50 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Bruker updated its FY22 guidance to $2.29 to $2.33 EPS.

NASDAQ BRKR traded down $3.14 on Thursday, reaching $60.71. The stock had a trading volume of 17,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,149. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bruker has a 1 year low of $56.35 and a 1 year high of $92.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BRKR shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bruker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 3,479.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 115,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,757,000 after buying an additional 112,386 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 253.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 76,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after buying an additional 54,604 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter worth about $4,132,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 60.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 16,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter worth about $3,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

