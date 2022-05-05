BSCView (BSCV) Price Hits $0.0048 on Major Exchanges

BSCView (BSCV) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. In the last week, BSCView has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One BSCView coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. BSCView has a total market capitalization of $56,146.49 and approximately $6,861.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BSCView alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.82 or 0.00227017 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00039733 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71,462.58 or 1.95873979 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

BSCView Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCView should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSCView using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BSCView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCView and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.