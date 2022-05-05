BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Stock Price Up 2.8%

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.19. Approximately 3,950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 6,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27.

Get BTB Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF)

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. As at November 10th, 2020, BTB owns 64 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area of approximately 5.3 million square feet and an approximate total asset value as of September 30th, 2020 of approximately of $946M.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.