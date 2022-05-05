BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Stock Price Up 2.8%

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.19. Approximately 3,950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 6,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27.
About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF)
