BTIG Research Trims Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Target Price to $140.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research from $195.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Etsy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded Etsy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $206.05.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $109.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.26. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $90.63 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $6,592,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $775,198.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,825 shares of company stock worth $18,298,401. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,681,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,625,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

