BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Receives $11.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BTRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BTRS from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTRS traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.59. The company had a trading volume of 42,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,483. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 0.49. BTRS has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.26.

BTRS ( NASDAQ:BTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). BTRS had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $34.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BTRS will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BTRS news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $34,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BTRS by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,413,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866,172 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of BTRS by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,625,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,138,000 after purchasing an additional 269,634 shares in the last quarter. W Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BTRS during the 4th quarter worth about $57,976,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BTRS by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,532,000 after acquiring an additional 750,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BTRS by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,738,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,055,000 after buying an additional 641,868 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

