Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 275 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,416 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. increased its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 15,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,513 shares of company stock worth $10,492,649 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $5.83 on Thursday, reaching $208.69. 83,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,283,947. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.00 and a 200 day moving average of $214.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.24.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

