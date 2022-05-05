Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 472 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.11. 7,879,509 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.73.

