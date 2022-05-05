Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 6,327 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,615,000 after purchasing an additional 56,753 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,363,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $12.59 on Wednesday, hitting $430.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,571,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,094,433. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $406.34 and a one year high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $439.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $452.76.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

