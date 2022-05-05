Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,510,044 shares of company stock valued at $11,184,929 and sold 1,081,452 shares valued at $65,213,258. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX stock traded down $5.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.19. 72,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,222,389. The company has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.75 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.35.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.73.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

