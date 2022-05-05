Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,870,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,380,000 after acquiring an additional 344,859 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6,477.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 237,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,367,000 after purchasing an additional 233,583 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 319,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,380,000 after purchasing an additional 152,762 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,744,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,282,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,584,000 after acquiring an additional 99,578 shares in the last quarter.

SCHV traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,906. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.12. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $66.24 and a twelve month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

