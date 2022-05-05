Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded down $5.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $200.82. The stock had a trading volume of 46,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,021. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.75 and a 200 day moving average of $197.96. The company has a market cap of $136.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.06%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.14.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

