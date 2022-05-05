Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 64 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 57,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,931,000 after purchasing an additional 31,263 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.56.

In related news, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $292.93. 25,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $284.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.08. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $188.17 and a 12 month high of $314.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

