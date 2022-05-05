Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 740 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 875,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,749,000 after acquiring an additional 29,146 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,756,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 619,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.98. 172,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,671,492. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $222.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.57% and a net margin of 26.27%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

