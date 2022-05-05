Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 621.6% during the 4th quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 388,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,182,000 after buying an additional 335,093 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,809,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,049,000 after buying an additional 167,800 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 656,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,360,000 after buying an additional 144,330 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 204,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,375,000 after buying an additional 113,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 650,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,151,000 after purchasing an additional 105,729 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of AVUS stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.24. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,568. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.02. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.97 and a 52-week high of $81.26.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.