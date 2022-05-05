Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 1,205 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,098 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Cowen increased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.46.

Comcast stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.94. 625,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,235,116. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $39.60 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $185.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

