Buffalo Coal (CVE:BUF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Buffalo Coal Corp. (CVE:BUF – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.02. Buffalo Coal shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 100,000 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$8.43 million and a P/E ratio of 5.00.

Buffalo Coal (CVE:BUF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.59 million for the quarter.

Buffalo Coal Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a coal mining company in South Africa. It primarily focuses on the Aviemore anthracite mine covering an area of approximately 5,513 hectares and Magdalena mine covering an area of approximately 1,844 hectares located in the Kwa-Zulu, Natal Province of South Africa.

