Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.38

Shares of Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.38 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 9.40 ($0.12). Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at GBX 9.60 ($0.12), with a volume of 3,342,632 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 11.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 10.38. The company has a market capitalization of £122.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26.

Get Bushveld Minerals alerts:

Bushveld Minerals Company Profile (LON:BMN)

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer. It is involved in mining and processing vanadium ores; and developing and promoting vanadium in the energy storage market through the advancement of vanadium-based energy storage systems, primarily vanadium redox flow batteries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bushveld Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bushveld Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.