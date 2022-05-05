C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) PT Lowered to $14.00

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 57.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CCCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

NASDAQ:CCCC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.89. 16,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,871. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average is $27.29. The stock has a market cap of $432.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. C4 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 183.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Hirsch bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCCC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

